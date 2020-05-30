WATCH: Protesters in downtown Tucson burn flags, destroy windows and leave graffiti in their wake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Protesters descended on downtown Tucson late Friday, May 29, leaving a trail of smoke, broken windows and graffiti in their wake.
The protest and ensuing destruction was eerily similar to what is happening across the country following the death of George Floyd on Monday.
Floyd was handcuffed and on his back when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes. Floyd pleaded with the officers to let him up and said he could not breathe, but Chauvin stayed on top of Floyd even after he lost consciousness.
Video of the incident shot by bystanders went viral.
Chauvin was arrested Friday and is facing charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter. There were at least three other officers on the scene at the time of Floyd’s arrest, but there is no word if they will face charges. All four were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday.
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: The video below contains foul language.
The protest in downtown Tucson began with the crowd gathering and chanting “we can’t breathe.”
Eventually, the protesters set fire to a dumpster and burned an American flag.
KOLD News 13′s Dan Marries captured video of a man breaking windows. Several businesses on Congress, Broadway and Scott were also hit by vandals and left to pick up the pieces.
El Charro was hit, as was Cartel Coffee Lab and Thunder Canyon Brewery.
KOLD News 13′s Karly Tinsley was also on the scene and said the protesters left graffiti everywhere.
