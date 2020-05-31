FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and isolated thunderstorms could continue this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will hold on to a slight chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms to kick start the week (10 percent), but then dry conditions return along with hot temperatures once again with daytime highs peaking on Wednesday and Thursday.
TONIGHT: Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms with overnight lows in the lower-70s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 101F. Isolated shower/storm possible (10 percent).
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102F. 10 percent chance for isolated shower/storm.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and hot with a high of 106F.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with high a high of 100F. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mis-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.
