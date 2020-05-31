PCSD releases statement following Gov. Ducey’s statewide curfew declaration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff Mark D. Napier released the following statement in response to Gov. Ducey’s statewide curfew declaration:
“There have been some questions about the Governor’s State-wide Declaration of Emergency and Curfew. I have spoken to the Governor on the phone this afternoon and reviewed the Declaration. It is clear that the Governor supports law enforcement and desires to provide us with another tool to address the unlawful and violent behavior we have experienced over the past couple of nights. We know as the night progresses the level of violence and criminality tends to escalate. The curfew should help to address this by making it unlawful to be out in public after 8:00 P.M. However, there are exceptions to this, as noted below:
“Individuals traveling directly to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; obtaining food; caring for a family member, friend, or animal; patronizing or operating private businesses; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances; and travel for any of the above services.”
It is not the intent of the Governor, or of his Declaration, to prohibit lawful conduct and commerce.
The expression of outrage and anger over the death of George Floyd is understandable and shared by me. What we cannot allow is the expression of that outrage and anger to be demonstrated in unlawful and violent behavior. This is completely unacceptable. The Governor’s Declaration gives law enforcement an additional much needed tool to address this conduct”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.