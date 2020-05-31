PCSD releases statement following Gov. Ducey’s statewide curfew declaration

“There have been some questions about the Governor’s State-wide Declaration of Emergency and Curfew. I have spoken to the Governor on the phone this afternoon and reviewed the Declaration. It is clear that the Governor supports law enforcement and desires to provide us with another tool to address the unlawful and violent behavior we have experienced over the past couple of nights. We know as the night progresses the level of violence and criminality tends to escalate. The curfew should help to address this by making it unlawful to be out in public after 8:00 P.M. However, there are exceptions to this, as noted below: