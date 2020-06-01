ACTION DAYS: Excessive heat in forecast for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Action Days for Wednesday and Thursday, June 3-4, because of excessive heat in the forecast.
Southern Arizona can expect dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures around 105 and 106.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Wednesday and Thursday.
Extreme heat can significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities, so plan accordingly.
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with a high of 101. Isolated shower/storm possible (20 percent).
MONDAY NIGHT: Few clouds with overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 102.
WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Mainly sunny skies with a high of 106. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with high a high of 100. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
