Businesses recovering from COVID hit with damages over weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a weekend of protests in Tucson over the death of George Floyd—leaving damage across downtown and the Fourth Avenue area.
Many business in downtown Tucson were finally opening back up after a hiatus due to COVID-19, but now damages over the weekend are leaving them with costs.
“We haven’t had time yet to assess the cost to everything,” said Daniel Matlick, interim executive director for the Fourth Avenue Merchant’s Association.
The Fourth Avenue Merchant’s Association estimates there are “tens of thousands of dollars” of damage after a weekend of protests and people smashed windows, started a few trash fires and more. Plywood around windows in downtown and along Fourth tell the story of the weekend, marked with “Be Kind” green flowers, justice for George Floyd signs and “locally owned” signs covered windows.
“It’s out of a Twilight Zone,” said Maria Mazon, owner at chef at Boca Tacos y Tequila on Fourth.
She said the last few weeks have been like none other while owning a small business. She boarded up her windows after Friday night’s protests, and none of her windows were broken, nor was there any graffiti on her building, but she wanted to take precautions, just in case.
“90 percent of my restaurant is windows, so I’m like, I’d rather spend 108 dollars on ply wood,” Mazon said.
A couple blocks over at Exo Coffee, it’s a little different. One window was smashed, and graffiti was on the side of the wall, but already removed by the city. Manager, Amy Smith, said the message was important, however.
“I think it just it’s a metaphor, in a way, whitewashing a situation in this moment, and I think it’s important for some of us to see what people are saying,” Smith said.
Smith said the cost of her window isn’t a big deal, but damages are just something to add to the list. Businesses already have been hit by COVID-19, now with a curfew and protests, that could mean more lost money. Exo Coffee opened up for window pick-up, after weeks of being closed, on Saturday.
“It’s going to be a cost, and it’s a struggle for everybody right now,” Smith said. “Every small business is struggling right now, and not all of them will make it. We don’t know if we’ll make it.”
Both business owners said they understand and agree with the messages protestors are sharing against violence toward the Black community.
“It’s just material things, and it can be replaced,” said Mazon. “It’s sad that, as a whole, we have to endure this to wake up some people.”
Cartel Coffee on Broadway in downtown Tucson had several windows smashed and broken on Friday night. The company did not return our requests for comment, but tweeted out a statement, saying in part, “At the end of the day, our windows can be fixed. Human lives are far more important that some broken glass.”
