Department of Education announces ‘Roadmap to Reopening Schools’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Education on Monday, June 1, released its recommendations for how the state’s schools should prepare to reopen for the upcoming school year.
The “Roadmap to Reopening Schools” is a document to be used as “guidance in preparing for and conducting a successful re-entry into School Year 2020-2021.”
In an introductory letter to school leaders, Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said the document will be updated based on the most current information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.