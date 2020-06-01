Department of Education announces ‘Roadmap to Reopening Schools’

Department of Education announces ‘Roadmap to Reopening Schools’
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 1, 2020 at 8:18 AM MST - Updated June 1 at 8:31 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Education on Monday, June 1, released its recommendations for how the state’s schools should prepare to reopen for the upcoming school year.

[ Read the Roadmap to Reopening Schools ]

The “Roadmap to Reopening Schools” is a document to be used as “guidance in preparing for and conducting a successful re-entry into School Year 2020-2021.”

In an introductory letter to school leaders, Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said the document will be updated based on the most current information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roadmap to Reopening Schools by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.