FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More extreme heat heading our way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will have another opportunity to see showers and isolated thunderstorms firing up across our area. We’ll hold onto slight rain chances through early next week before dry conditions return by Tuesday. After that, more extreme heat builds into our area with an Excessive Heat Watch going into place Wednesday and running through Thursday.
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with a high of 101F. Isolated shower/storm possible (20%).
TONIGHT: Few clouds with overnight lows will fall into the lower-70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 102F.
WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Mainly sunny skies with a high of 106F. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with high a high of 100F. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
