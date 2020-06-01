Sculpture worth thousands stolen from Hacienda del Sol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A sculpture worth more than $10,000 was stolen from Hacienda Del Sol late Saturday, May 30.
The artwork, titled Angelica, was taken from the resort’s parking lot around 9 p.m.
“We are saddened by this theft and we hope someone has more information and will call the sheriff’s office and report its whereabouts,” said Sculpture Tucson Founder Jeff Timan.
Angelica, which was created by John Benedict , is made out of steel and stands more than 6-foot.
Sculpture Tucson is offering a reward for the sculpture’s return.
Anyone with information should contact Ryan Hill by at sculpturetucson@gmail.com or 520-334-5871.
