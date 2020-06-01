Silver Alert: Police ask for help locating missing Peoria man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Arizona are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Peoria man.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 84-year-old Harold Beasley was last seen Thursday, May 38, near his home in the 10700 block of West Northern Avenue.
Beasley is described as white, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray/white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt with a pendant on the left chest and blue jeans.
He may be driving a white 2005 Ford F-350 four-door pickup truck with a white camper shell and Arizona license CD49036.
Beasley’s family says he suffers from dementia and other medical issues. If you see him, please call police.
