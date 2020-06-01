Small protest in downtown Tucson Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While the weekend was heavy with large gatherings and protests downtown over the death of George Floyd, a smaller protest started on Monday.
About 15 people stood silent on Congress and Stone, holding signs with the words, “Black lives matter,” “No justice, no peace,” and protestors raised their fists as cars drove by. The group said they want their voices heard, and that not all protests are violent. They were downtown for a couple hours.
“We might not have a lot of people, but this still is a voice, and it’s still going to be heard,” said Mookie, one of the protestors. “You hear us loud and clear, and the people who don’t want to hear us, they must be deaf.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.