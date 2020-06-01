TPD arrests six people on first night of curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department arrested six people on the first night on the curfew ordered by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.
This email from TPD:
“All of the arrests were after the curfew had gone into effect, charged with Emergency Management Violation 26-317. A 6th subject was arrested for Emergency Management Violation and Unlawful Operation of an Unmanned Aircraft 13-3729 (Subject was flying a drone near our Air Unit's flight path)”
The curfew did have the desired effect according to Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus.
“It was incredibly quiet,” Magnus said. “A huge difference from the two nights before.”
Magnus says most things will appear to be quite normal during the week long curfew and most people won’t notice.
“We’re not just arresting people before we tell them ‘hey, there’s a curfew, you need to leave’,” Magnus said. “But if they stick around, they’re going to be arrested.”
Magnus has plenty of experience handing protests and protesters in his career which began in 1979.
He became a national figure when he was the police chief of Richmond, California, which was beset with issues following the shooting of 16-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, when he held a sign that said “Black Lives Matter” while standing with other protesters. Magnus was in full uniform.
The US Justice Department asked him to come to Ferguson to help with policing issues and advise on how to improve relations with the African American community.
Tucson likely escaped some greater damage because of his experience with community policing and his commitment to bettering relations with the minority communities.
“The goal is to learn from some of those experiences across the board,” he said. “I think you see in cities where that learning has not yet occurred, it’s a little late to start forming relationships at the point that things have reached a boil or crisis.”
Magnus says he’s aware of the issues militarization of the police has caused and the optics sometimes get in the way of policing.
But he says there’s a time and place but it must meet the circumstance.
“I don’t think police should be going on a day to day basis or even to peaceful protest type situations in military gear,” he said. “I think, in fact, it can make the situation worse.”
But in many of the disturbances seen in some of the nearly 150 cities and towns, police are dressed in riot gear. Magnus says that’s needed in some cases such as those seen on television.
“I feel there is a time, for example, over the weekend when you’re being pelted with rock and bottles and bricks and Molotov cocktails and these kinds of things, I need to have officers well protected,” he said.
