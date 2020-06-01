Tucson leaders, police work quickly to enforce curfew; vigil rescheduled

“We noticed that on Friday night, that wasn’t an act of us; the black community. No black organizations were notified or involved,” said Zion Givens, a co-organizer of the Enough is Enough Vigil.“ [This vigil] is our way of saying, ‘This is our voice. This is how we want to be heard, how we want to be represented; peacefully.’ We really want to emphasize the fact that it’s peaceful, we don’t want riots. That does not solve anything that we want to do so that’s how we are going to gain momentum and keep moving forward and be heard.”