ACTION DAYS: Excessive heat warning in effect for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Action Days for Wednesday and Thursday, June 3-4, because of excessive heat in the forecast.
Southern Arizona can expect dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures around 105 and 107.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Wednesday and Thursday.
Extreme heat can significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities, so plan accordingly.
WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sunny skies with a high of 105.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Few clouds with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mainly sunny skies with a high of 107. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with high a high of 104. 10 percent chance of storms. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
