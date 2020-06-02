FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning in place this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday looks very similiar to Monday with highs in the low 100s accompanied by some spotty storms. After that, more extreme heat builds into our area with an Excessive Heat Warning going into place Wednesday and running through Thursday. This weekend though, things look to “cool” down into the 90s with overnight lows in the 60s!
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 103F. 20% chance of storms.
TONIGHT: Few clouds with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sunny skies with a high of 105F.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mainly sunny skies with a high of 107F. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with high a high of 103F. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
