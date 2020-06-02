Hundreds gather peacefully in Tucson to pay tribute to George Floyd

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Even with Monday’s rain and a last minute schedule change to comply with Arizona’s new curfew, hundreds of people gathered at the Dunbar Pavilion parking lot in Tucson to pay tribute to George Floyd.
Concerned that riots across the nation are distracting from the true message, organizers of the ‘Enough is Enough’ vigil felt it was important for the community to come together peacefully, yet powerfully.
“I’m hearing more about the rioting, more about people losing stuff, more about the damage, more the about the graffiti … and we are forgetting we are here for George Floyd. He is getting lost in all of this,” said Jahmar Anthony, an organizer of Monday’s vigil.
While they may not have known Floyd personally, many who attended the vigil can relate to him.
“My sons; I have three. 24, 19 and a 17-year-old getting ready to go off to the army where I think he will be safer than walking the streets of America because the police are trying to kill my baby,” one woman said to the crowd.
“It’s really hard to explain to my kids in a sensible way where they can understand that some people don’t see us as equal,” said J.J. Williams, another organizer of the vigil. “Even though it’s 2020 and slavery has been over for a while, we are still oppressed in a lot of ways.”
Several speakers focused on injustice and police brutality, while a slideshow of faces highlighted others who have lost their lives.
Sisters, brothers, mothers, fathers, children, leaders, and elders all came together to listen and to grieve.
Towards the end, the crowd fell silent in honor of Floyd, each candle and phone light representing his eternal flame.
“To George Floyd, we want to say we are doing this in your honor, peacefully. We are doing this in your family’s honor, peacefully. We will not be silenced in your name,” said Zion Givens, an organizer of the vigil.
Those who put on Monday’s vigil said they hope to hold similar events soon, adding this momentum will not fade as they call for change locally and nationally.
