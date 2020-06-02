Some Tucson leaders support Blackout Tuesday following the death of George Floyd

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been seen everywhere on social media: #TheShowMustBePaused. The media movement was started by Jamila Thomas and Agyemang, two black women in music who wanted to bring light to inequality and racism from “the boardroom to the boulevard."
“We can’t just be standing there and talking and texting and tweeting. We have to really be out there moving,” said Tyrone Thompson, a leader in the Tucson black community.
Many local Tucson businesses and organizations posted the message, including Hotel Congress, Sky Bar, Bookmans, Arizona Football, Mayor Regina Romero and more.
Local leaders in the Tucson black community said any sign of support is great—as long as it’s used responsibly.
“It’s showing us, the black community, whose side they’re on in this fight against systematic racism,” said J.J. Williams.
“Don’t use this as a marketing scheme, don’t use this just to get eyes on you, remember …it’s not a marketing scheme, it’s real lives you’re dealing with,” said Zion Givens, co-founder of Takeover Productionz, a company that promotes diversity in music.
Many people were posting with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter—activists online said that was clogging communication, filling feeds with squares, instead of vital information about protests and information that’s happening. Rapper Lil Nas X posting “this is not helping us” in a tweet. But in Tucson, some people are open to the support.
“Any hashtag you want, just support the movement and don’t bash it,” Thompson said.
Leaders in Tucson said there is a bigger thing people can do than post, as Black Out Tuesday falls on a few state elections around the nation—vote.
“Don’t get lost in just posting that,” Givens said.
There is another Black Out Tuesday scheduled for July 7, calling all from the African-American and black community to not spend a dollar all day, showing the economic impact the community has.
