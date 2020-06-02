Tucson police search for driver involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is searching for a suspect from a hit-and-run this morning.
The TPD is asking anyone who may know about the collision to come forward with the information.
The incident was reported around 12:30 early this morning in the area of Drexel and Copper Plate, near Drexel Park, where the vehicle fled the scene. The victim from the hit-and-run is a woman in her 60′s with life-threatening injuries.
The car in question is a silver 2009-2010 Toyota Corolla missing a drivers side mirror with possible damage to fog light.
Officials are asking auto body shops to be on the lookout and share any information by calling 88-CRIME. As always, you can remain anonymous.
