Casinos reopening with COVID-19 safety measures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casinos are starting to welcome guests back after COVID-19 caused them to shut their doors more than eight weeks ago. Casino Del Sol reopened to the public Wednesday with new safety measures in place.
Casino Del Sol CEO Kimberly Van Amburg said the casino was busy with guests returning.
"It's good to see the hard work and planning that went into this appears to be working and things are going the way we hoped they would," she said.
Van Amburg said she was pleasantly surprised most guests didn't mind being required to wear a mask.
"We kind of anticipated that it would be a challenge with some people but really that has not been the case," Van Amburg said. "Almost everybody with maybe just saw few exceptions have said absolutely 'I totally understand. Let me get that mask on.'"
She said the reopening provided a special reunion for their employees that contrasted greatly to the day the casino shut its doors.
"You could see on team members faces that they were afraid and what we were going through was scary," she said. "It was really great to see them back and happy and excited to be at work."
Desert Diamonds Casinos will open back up on Friday.
“We’ve added plexiglass dividers to our table games, we’ve added plexiglass dividers to our cage area, our food and beverage venues,” said Daniele Chilton, Desert Diamonds Casinos General Manager
The casino has monitors on the walls showing the new safety and cleaning procedures.
“All in an effort to demonstrate to our guests that we are taking what is happening now pretty serious,” Chilton said.
