FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning through Thursday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Excessive Heat Warning goes into place today at noon and runs through Thursday for all of southern Arizona. The excessive heat warning sticks around in the eastern portions of Cochise county below 5000 feet through Friday. Stay safe in this heat! Good news though... a cool down comes this weekend with highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s!
WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sunny skies with a high of 105F.
TONIGHT: Few clouds with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mainly sunny skies with a high of 107F. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with high a high of 104F. 10% chance of storms. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
