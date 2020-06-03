Free fishing in Arizona on Saturday, June 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) invites you to fish Arizona waters for free Saturday, June 6. It’s an ideal time to take out the family for some fun and relaxing outdoor recreation.
Arizona’s Free Fishing Day is celebrated as part of National Fishing and Boating Week. On Saturday, no fishing licenses are required for persons fishing at any public waters in Arizona.
“Whether you’re an experienced angler who wants to introduce a newcomer to the sport, or someone who’s always been interested but never took that next step, this is an ideal time to head out to your nearest community lake,” said Christopher Cantrell, aquatic wildlife branch chief. “Or take advantage of cooler weather by fishing a lake or stream in Arizona’s high country.”
Remember that bag limits and other fishing regulations are in full effect and must be observed on Free Fishing Day. Children under 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this special fishing license exemption means that older kids and parents get a free pass for the day, as well. If you’re not sure how to fish and would like to learn, check out AZGFD’s learn to fish video series.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.