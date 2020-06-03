Pima County works to ramp up contact tracing in the coming weeks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Efforts are underway to ramp up contact tracing in Pima County in the coming weeks.
The plan to expand COVID-19 tracking is one of Dr. Theresa Cullen's first moves as the new Public Health Director for the county.
Approved by the Pima County Board of Supervisors last week, the plan includes hiring 127 full-time employees to assist with virus investigations.
KOLD News 13 learned this work will be contracted out to a local agency (or agencies), and requests for proposals will go out soon.
Epidemiologist, Anissa Taylor, is part of a team of about two dozen county employees and medical workers who have been tracking COVID-19 cases since the first one arose in Pima County.
She says there are more COVID-19 cases to track than workers to investigate them.
“Our investigators have a big queue of cases, a lot of them may get up to 10 a day,” she said.
Taylor says there is usually an influx of cases after a ‘testing blitz’ weekend.
“We call our case, we introduce ourselves and explain to them the purpose of the call; which is to try to get more information,” she said. “We provide them with information on their lab result – most of them already know if they are positive.”
Then, contact tracers try to figure out who a COVID-19 patient has had contact with.
“We are not so concerned if you are at a grocery store and you kind of pass by someone,” said Taylor. “We are really concerned with ‘Who are you sharing a cubical with every day? Who is in your house every day? Who do you go to visit or comes to visit you?’”
When investigators reach out to a COVID-19 patient’s close contacts, they do not disclose the patients name or information (which in compliance with HIPAA laws).
They will ask close contacts to monitor for symptoms, and to isolate and get tested if symptoms arise. The County is working on daily check-ins with close contacts.
Tracing is also being taken one step further.
“When we talk to a case, we ask them to voluntarily identify their employer, including their employer’s location,” said Dr. Cullen.
If two or more cases are identified at one business, contact tracers may reach out to the company to offer guidance and resources (again, without disclosing patient names).
When it comes to collecting accurate information, trust is key.
“We are probably going to do a public service campaign,” said Dr. Cullen.
“People can always call us and verify [we are who we say we are]; they can call the main line. [Operators] can confirm we work for the county,” she said. “We can always send them certified mail if they want that education and they want documentation in writing, too.”
