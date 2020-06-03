TIA to require face masks beginning Saturday

“The airport has been proactive about airport messaging and signage, and we appreciate everyone who has taken the necessary safety measures and precautions to help stem the spread of COVID-19,” Bewley said, adding that the TAA has been contemplating a more aggressive position on the face covering requirement, and with a steady increase in passenger volume, it made sense to initiate this added measure now. “We are sensitive to the concerns of travelers and decided the best course of action is to require everyone wear a face covering in the airport’s public facilities.”