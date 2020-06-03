TUSD prioritizing safety during free summer meal program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After serving thousands of free meals during the pandemic, Tucson Unified School District has switched to its summer meals program.
There are no eligibility requirements. All children 18 years old and under can receive free breakfast and lunch each weekday.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the district is offering the meals in a grab-and-go format.
Buses will run from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and make stops throughout the city.
Unlike most grab and go programs, children do not have to be present to receive these meals.
School officials said this is to make sure kids are safe and germs aren't spreading.
If you don't bring your children with you, parents and guardians need some type of proof whether that's a student ID card, report card, or birth certificate.
TUSD is also keeping families safe by wearing the typical attire you see these days: face coverings and gloves.
Volunteers are constantly wearing those items as they put thousands of bags together each day.
Additionally, the district is protecting families by making sure kids are eating so that their immune systems are strong.
“There are definitely some families out there that two meals we’re providing could potentially be the only food their children have on the table. It just warms the hearts of all of our staff to be able to offer this,” Lindsay Aguilar, administrative dietician for TUSD Food Services, said.
Lindsay added numbers are lower than what they've seen during the pandemic but she expects participation will creep back up in the coming weeks.
TUSD's Summer Meals Program runs through the end of June.
Buses will be at each stop for 10 minutes providing free breakfast and lunch.
Lunch entrées will be provided cold/frozen to be heated up at home and heating instructions provided.
For all details and schedules, click HERE.
