BREAKING: At least 17 employees at 911 call center test positive for COVID-19

BREAKING: At least 17 employees at 911 call center test positive for COVID-19
At least 17 employees at a Tucson communications center, which handles 911 calls, have tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 4, 2020 at 12:49 PM MST - Updated June 4 at 12:49 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 17 employees at a Tucson communications center, which handles 911 calls, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Now the city of Tucson is trying to handle and respond to the coronavirus cluster.

Of the 17 workers that tested positive, 11 were asymptomatic and six were symptomatic. Eight others were sent home as a precaution while awaiting test results.

According to city Manager Michael Ortega, “Protocols were put into place which did not interrupt 911 service or other service calls.”

The guidelines taken were outlined in an email that was shared with KOLD News 13, saying that 911 call taking and public contact should take precedence in the event of an emergency.

The email also informed which guidelines have been taken in response to the pandemic:

"Extreme staffing levels are defined as events in which the normal operational workflow is negatively impacted by the inability to staff essential positions and maintain normal functionality.
PSCD email on public safety
"The need to quarantine PSCD personnel may arise at any time, but specifically during an exposure to a widespread Epidemic, or Pandemic. Public health officials, along with other medical authorities will provide information and direction regarding approved practices for preventing the spread of pandemic and/or epidemic episodes.
PSCD email on public safety

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.