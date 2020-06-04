BREAKING: At least 17 employees at 911 call center test positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 17 employees at a Tucson communications center, which handles 911 calls, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Now the city of Tucson is trying to handle and respond to the coronavirus cluster.
Of the 17 workers that tested positive, 11 were asymptomatic and six were symptomatic. Eight others were sent home as a precaution while awaiting test results.
According to city Manager Michael Ortega, “Protocols were put into place which did not interrupt 911 service or other service calls.”
The guidelines taken were outlined in an email that was shared with KOLD News 13, saying that 911 call taking and public contact should take precedence in the event of an emergency.
The email also informed which guidelines have been taken in response to the pandemic:
