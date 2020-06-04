17 COVID-19 cases hit Tucson Communications Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 17 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed at the Tucson Communications Center which includes its 911 dispatch.
Out of 84 tests, 11 were found to be asymptomatic and six symptomatic.
23 tests results have not been received back yet. More than two dozen workers are on family leave, vacation or off the job for other reasons but they will be tested as well.
All 147 employees in dispatch will be tested.
The first signs of an outbreak appeared on Memorial Day according to Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega and changes were implemented.
All workers and anyone entering the communications center is required to wear a mask.
All workers must undergo temperature testing when they enter.
Plexiglass has been installed to separate the 911 and dispatch consoles.
Several consoles have been moved into vacant space and a placed at least six feet apart.
“It was a very serious situation,” Ortega said. “I feel very confident that the measures we instituted now are keeping employees safe.”
But Ward 6 council member Steve Kozachik says it should never have happened in the first place.
“The Comm center is ground zero for our ability to protect the safety of the public,” Kozachik said. “Every one of the CDC guidelines, including distancing, masks, testing, tracing and treating should have gone into effect on the first day the City shut down in March.”
Ortega sent an email to the city council members on Monday which said as soon as it became apparent that staffing levels dropped, the management team took actions to preserve service levels.
“Despite the current reduction of staff, we are still able to meet the expectations of service delivery to include 911 call answering,” Oretga said in the email.
Ortega also says this incident is a wake up call as to why all city employees, especially those who have contact with the public, need to tested.
“It will be voluntary,” he said. “If I see an area where we have concern, I will mandate it.”
Kozachik says he will ask for a timeline asking when each of the safety measures was implemented.
“It's like walking a tightrope without a net asking our employees to go into a congregate setting, working 10 to 12 hour shifts, talking throughout the shift, sharing break rooms, work out rooms, classrooms, and not taking proactive safety measures back on day 1,” he said.
Ortega says the outbreak in the Communications center is an opportunity for the city to reevaluate its reopening plans.
“I think it does speak to the need for us to make sure that we are taking every precaution,” Ortega said. “Not just for our employees but also the impact in has on the public.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.