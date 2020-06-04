Fall 2020 hunting applications due next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The deadline to submit 2020 fall hunt applications is fast approaching.
Applications for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane must be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, June 9.
To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov/hunting/draw. AZGFD is available to assist applicants with the application process.
All department offices remain closed, but customer service representatives can be reached by calling (602) 942-3000. In addition, customer service representatives will be available to provide after-hours assistance — by telephone only — from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Monday, and 5 to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday (deadline day). To expedite the process, applicants are encouraged to be prepared with the following before calling AZGFD:
- An applicant’s hunting or combination hunt and fish license must be valid through June 9. All applicants, including youth (ages 10-17), who are applying for a hunt permit-tag must possess a license that is valid on the last day of the application period. Licenses can be purchased online at www.azgfd.gov/license/.
- Know your Department ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a Department ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard,” check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online, or call AZGFD at (602) 942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, see Page 26 of the “2020-2021 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet.
- Know where you want to hunt. It’s important to have your four-digit hunt number(s) pre-determined (not game management units).
In the meantime, hopeful hunters might want to view a couple of short videos before applying for a hunt.
For more information, call (602) 942-3000.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.