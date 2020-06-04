Fall 2020 hunting applications due next week

All department offices remain closed, but customer service representatives can be reached by calling (602) 942-3000. In addition, customer service representatives will be available to provide after-hours assistance — by telephone only — from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Monday, and 5 to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday (deadline day). To expedite the process, applicants are encouraged to be prepared with the following before calling AZGFD: