JCPenney at El Con Shopping Center in Tucson closing for good

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - JCPenney has announced it will close three stores in Arizona, including one in Tucson.
The company said it will be shutter its location at the El Con Shopping Center on East Broadway. The other Arizona stores closing are at the Little Creek Center in Cottonwood and Christown Spectrum in Phoenix.
On May 15, the 118-year-old company said it would be closing some of stores after filling for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. On Thursday, it announced the closures will impact 154 locations.
The company operates 850 stores and it has nearly 90,000 workers. It said that it received $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.
Penney joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for bankruptcy reorganization. Plenty of other retailers are expected to follow.
