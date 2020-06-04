Local prosecutor, lawyers weigh in on charges laid in Floyd’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer at the center of George Floyd’s death, is now facing a new, more serious charge. Prosecutors have also charged the three other former officers involved in the incident.
Local law experts weighed in and broke down what those charges mean.
“It has been personally frustrating to me to watch the time it took to get this done,” said Jonathan Mosher, the chief criminal deputy who is on leave at the Pima County Attorney’s Office.
Mosher has been practicing law for 25 years and has been a prosecutor for 15. Specializing in major felony cases, he says justice should be swift, certain and fair to everybody.
“When we say, ‘fair to everybody,' we mean that officers aren’t treated differently than civilians if they commit a murder without justification,” he said.
On Wednesday, Chauvin’s third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges were upgraded to second-degree murder. Mosher said the prosecutor in the case should have gone one step further and charged him with first-degree murder.
“The reason for this is because there’s law that says that you can infer intent from the circumstances,” he said. “We see this in domestic violence strangulation cases, where someone is holding somebody else by the neck for minutes and literally strangling the life out of them and hearing them say they can’t breathe, or struggle. And, if you do that for minutes, we can infer that you intended to kill and even that you had time to reflect on the decision.”
Simply put, a higher charge would most likely mean more prison time if convicted.
“I have been in contact with a lot of police officers at all levels of multiple police organizations, including all the way up to police chiefs, and I encounter universal outrage,” Mosher said.
The three other officers on scene during Floyd’s killing were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Mosher said kidnapping charges should be tacked on, which essentially means someone was illegally retrained without justification.
Kristian Salter is a Tucson lawyer who mostly works in criminal defense. He believes charges may not have been laid against the officers if the moments leading up to Floyd’s death had not been captured on video.
“That’s the very essence of the problem right now: is that people don’t believe it unless they see it. It’s a problem that we face here, and it’s an overall problem when we look at law enforcement in this country,” Salter said. “From the 12 years I have been practicing, I have been exposed to many incidents of police violence against my clients.”
Salter’s father, Rubin Salter Jr., was a key figure in the desegregation movement, taking on the case of the Tucson Unified School District in 1976.
Boxes of paperwork stacked in his office show his work is far from over.
“We are behind in achievement, we lead in discipline, we do not have the same opportunities,” he said.
Rubin Salter Jr. says it is time for our nation to come together, bringing new ideas to the table to accomplish true reform.
“America has just had it; we had tried everything else. We are tired of commissions; they don’t do a damn thing. We have got to say, ‘we have got to do something meaningful,’” he said. “There are two types of people out there: Those who are genuinely protesting and then there are the troublemakers. As soon as they separate those — and clearly you have to have law and order to do that — but when calmer people take over, we are going to not only look at police and their mistreatment of minorities, there are other problems that are just as bad.”
And change, Rubin Salter Jr. says, starts at the voting booth.
“While the iron is hot, you better make haste,” he said.
