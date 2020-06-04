Local prosecutor, lawyers weigh in on charges laid in Floyd’s death

“America has just had it; we had tried everything else. We are tired of commissions; they don’t do a damn thing. We have got to say, ‘we have got to do something meaningful,’” he said. “There are two types of people out there: Those who are genuinely protesting and then there are the troublemakers. As soon as they separate those — and clearly you have to have law and order to do that — but when calmer people take over, we are going to not only look at police and their mistreatment of minorities, there are other problems that are just as bad.”