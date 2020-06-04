One dead following fatal motorcycle crash on southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead following a serious motorcycle collision on the city’s southeast side on Friday, May 29.
Investigators with the Tucson Police Department said 62-year-old Jeffery McAllister died Tuesday, June 2, at Banner-University Medical Center from injuries he suffered in the crash days before. His wife was also sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from TPD.
Based on witness interviews and roadway evidence, at around 7:30 p.m. May 29 investigators said the driver of a 2016 Toyota Yaris drove eastbound on Old Vail Road and attempted to make a lefthand turn onto Houghton Road. At the same time, McAllister and his wife rode their motorcycle on Mary Ann Cleveland Way, which turns into Old Vail Road west of the Houghton Road intersection, and collided with the Yaris.
Police say the driver of the Yaris made the lefthand turn while the light was still yellow, according to the release.
Investigators do not believe either of the drivers were impaired at the time of the crash and no charges or citations have been issued.
