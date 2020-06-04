One dead following fatal motorcycle crash on southeast side

Based on witness interviews and roadway evidence, at around 7:30 p.m. May 29 investigators said the driver of a 2016 Toyota Yaris drove eastbound on Old Vail Road and attempted to make a lefthand turn onto Houghton Road. At the same time, McAllister and his wife rode their motorcycle on Mary Ann Cleveland Way, which turns into Old Vail Road west of the Houghton Road intersection, and collided with the Yaris.