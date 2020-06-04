Rally against police brutality draws a peaceful crowd to the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds packed into the University of Arizona Mall on Wednesday to hold a peaceful rally against police brutality hosted by March for Justice Tucson.
Thursday is seen as a big victory but only a small step with the new charges in George Floyd's death.
The ex-Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, Derek Chauvin, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and the three other officers on scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Rally attendee Uchenna, who did not want to give their last name, said there’s much more left to do.
“We have to keep doing this, the work is not done,” Uchenna said. "Yes the officers have been charged, the other officers have been charged but we need more work we need more help.”
Ivy, another UA student at the really who did not want to give their last name, said they feel similar.
"Those charges were probably only pressed because of the riots going on otherwise it probably would have been swept under the rug like every other black life that’s been taken by police officers.”
With the past several days filled with riots, this gathering was all about peace and healing. It was also about getting those together who are fighting for the same cause.
“It isn’t just about black people fighting for black lives, this is about everyone caring about black lives and everybody seeing what exactly is happening,” Ivy said.
To fight so that the next generation won’t have to.
“I don’t want to teach my kids they’re black before they’re a man, they’re black before they’re woman, we’re all human," said UA student Kaidi, who did not want to give their last name.
But the hope is that the united feeling doesn’t fade after they leave.
“I hope that black suffrage, our rights, isn’t something that we support for one week and it just goes away. We have to keep doing this,” Uchenna said.
That unity continues, and we continue to use both our actions and our words.
“Just vote, make a change. Really truly be the difference,” Kaidi said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.