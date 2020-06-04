Tucson International Airport evolving in the age of COVID-19

The airport is evolving in the time of COVID-19. The airport has placed social distancing markers on the floor and on chairs. Sneeze guards separate guests and employees at the ticket counters and at the rental car center. The capacity in shuttles is cut by half and each shuttle is disinfected in between trips. Guests will hear announcements and reminders about social distancing from the Pima County Health Director on the loud speaker. Hand sanitizer is also placed throughout the airport. Goetz said the airport is planning to install UV lights on hand rails for constant sanitation.