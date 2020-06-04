Tucson residents charged in connection with looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three Tucson residents have been charged in connection with the rioting and looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square on Saturday, May 30.
The Scottsdale Police Department said Wednesday that Christopher Raybon, 18, Ewveromvon Usuman, 18, and Labrina Johnson, 19, were cited for trespassing and released. There are no booking photos of the trio because they were never arrested.
On Thursday, the SPD announced YouTube star Jake Paul has been charged with trespassing in connection with the incident at the Arizona mall.
Five other people have also been charged in connection with the looting and the SPD said it recovered over $46,000 of property.
Sky Black, 19, and her boyfriend Shemar Cooper, 18, allegedly rented a vacation home in Scottsdale to use as a “staging location for their criminal activity at Scottsdale Fashion Square.”
Black and Cooper, both from the Phoenix area, were arrested on charges of burglary and trafficking stolen property.
Robby Galarza, 21, allegedly burglarized the Tiffany’s store at Fashion Square. The SPD said a watch valued at $4,100 was recovered when Galarza, of Phoenix, was arrested.
The SPD said it found more than $3,500 in stolen property when it arrested a 17-year-old man for burglary. The teen is also from the Phoenix area.
Maurianna Griffin, a 30-year-old from the Phoenix, was arrested when the SPD found out she had more than $28,000 in designer handbags and sunglasses. She is also being charged with burglary.
