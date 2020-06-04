Tucson youth holding day-long Black Lives Matter protest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Protests and vigils continued Thursday, June 4, as Tucson youth gathered at Reid Park for a 14-hour long Black Lives Matter youth protest.
The peaceful protest started at 5 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m.
Organizers said their goal was to create a safe, no-riot environment for youth to express what they’re feeling during this time.
The long demonstration is also to show a curfew cannot silence what is happening in the world right now.
"I am not black and I will never be able to step in a black person or a black kid's shoes who have either faced this or had this happen to them, but I want them to know their voices can't be and won't be silent. That's why I wanted this space here for kids to be able to speak freely and safely," Dorothy Pallanes, senior at Pueblo High said.
The 14 hours will include a series of events: a three-hour silent protest to honor black and brown men and women who've died at the hands of police brutality, a youth poetry and speech session, poster and sign making, marching around the park, and a youth speak out section.
If you’d like to stop by and show your support, organizers ask you to bring water, to stand in groups of three people for safety and to wear a face covering.
