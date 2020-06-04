TUSD superintendent, UA president release statements following George Floyd protests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Leaders of two of the biggest educational institutions in Tucson condemned the death of George Floyd on Wednesday night, asking their communities to rally together during times of distress.
University of Arizona President Robbert Robbins released a statement June 3, urging the university community to work toward inclusivity and understanding as it mourns the loss of Floyd, who died in police custody Monday, May 25.
“Compassion, integrity and inclusion can help us move forward, and demand better,” the statement read. "As a community, we must challenge ourselves to do more to be welcoming, inclusive, supportive and kind — and to stand side by side with the most vulnerable among us."
Robbins listed multiple resources available through the dean of student’s office, psych and counseling, student wellness and African American student affairs.
“This difficult period will not define who we are, but our collective response to it will. I remain committed to advancing equity and justice on our campus and in our community,” Robbins wrote.
Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo also released a statement Wednesday night, mourning the death of Floyd and promising to promote a culture of inclusivity and diversity.
“As a community and a public school district, we understand and embrace our role in dismantling structures of inequity, systemic discrimination, and racism in our society,” Trujillo wrote.
“As educators, we understand that our greatest and most effective method of changing the world is through the children we educate and our most powerful tool is the classroom," the statement read. "May our community and our nation choose this difficult moment to listen, to learn, and to love.”
