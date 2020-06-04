UA gives update on plan for reopening in fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona says students want to return in the fall, but many are concerned about how they can do that safely.
On Thursday, June 4, campus leaders updated their plans for reopening saying they are still working on specifics on how to space students apart.
University President Dr. Robert Robbins said students should be prepared to live with these new standards for awhile.
“Will we all see a continue to see flattened curve,” Robbins said.“Then when the second wave comes, we have let our guard down against this virus, which parenthetically, is going to be with us until there’s a vaccine. So this is, in my opinion, this is going to be a mode of operation we’re going to have this academic year and maybe into next academic year.”
Campus leaders said they expect to release specific guidelines next week for in-person classes.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.