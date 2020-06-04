Yuma sector arrests juvenile retrieving meth dropped by cross-border drone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 17-year-old United States citizen attempting to retrieve multiple packages of methamphetamine dropped from a drone that crossed the border from Mexico.
Early Wednesday morning, Border Patrol agents working near San Luis, observed a drone dropping multiple packages and a male subject in the same vicinity. Agents made contact with the subject, and a Border Patrol canine alerted to the subject’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed nine packages of methamphetamine, which weighed more than 12 pounds with an estimated street value of $26,000.
The subject was arrested for drug possession, while the narcotics and vehicle were seized.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
