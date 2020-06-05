Arizona reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona officially hit a grave milestone: There have been more than 1,000 deaths in the state due to COVID-19.
Deaths attributed to the coronavirus continue to rise throughout the nation as well. According to World Meter, there have been 110,889 deaths in the US—that’s more than two completely full University of Arizona stadiums.
On March 17, Arizona had it’s first, official COVID-19 death. Now, the state has 1,012 confirmed COVID deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services—that’s close to five full, commercial 737 planes.
Hospitalization rates have been on the rise in Arizona, too.
Thursday showed the largest amount of hospitalizations from COVID-19 since mid-April. State data show 1,234 people were hospitalized Thursday, June 4, up from 1,079 the day before. The state reports 375 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients.
