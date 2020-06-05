DPS: Tow-truck driver discovers body near I-10 exit

DPS: Tow-truck driver discovers body near I-10 exit
The Department of Public Safety is investigating a death after a truck driver found a body near an exit off the I-10.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 5, 2020 at 1:53 PM MST - Updated June 5 at 2:01 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating a death after a body was found at an exit off of the I-10.

A tow-truck driver passing through the area saw the body, stopped and called 911.

The body was found at the Park Ave. exit, milepost 262, off of the I-10, according to a spokesperson with Department of Public Safety.

The person was declared deceased at a hospital.

This story will be updated with information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.