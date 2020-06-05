Dragway, fairgrounds team up for drive-in movie nights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Dragway and Pima County Fairgrounds are teaming up to create two weekends of drive-in movie nights later this month.
Both locations will show four movies over two weekends at a makeshift drive-in for $15 per car per movie, according to a news release. Vehicles will be parked far enough for patrons to safely place a chair outside their cars, enjoy concessions and watching a movie together, while apart.
Date: June 19 and June 20
Location: Tucson Dragway
Feature Films: Toy Story and/or Aladdin
Get tickets: www.TucsonDragway.com
Date: June 26 and June 27
Location: Pima County Fairgrounds
Feature Films: Monsters Inc. and/or Jurassic Park
Get tickets: www.PimaCountyFair.com
First Feature Film Parking Opens: 6:00 p.m.
First Feature Film begins: 8:00 p.m.
Second Feature Film Parking Opens 9:45 p.m.
Second Feature Film begins; 10:15 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.