Dragway, fairgrounds team up for drive-in movie nights
The Tucson Dragway and Pima County Fairgrounds will host two weekends of drive-in movies during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Tucson Dragway and Pima County Fairgrounds)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 4, 2020 at 11:36 PM MST - Updated June 4 at 11:36 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Dragway and Pima County Fairgrounds are teaming up to create two weekends of drive-in movie nights later this month.

Both locations will show four movies over two weekends at a makeshift drive-in for $15 per car per movie, according to a news release. Vehicles will be parked far enough for patrons to safely place a chair outside their cars, enjoy concessions and watching a movie together, while apart.

Movie times

Date: June 19 and June 20

Location: Tucson Dragway

Feature Films: Toy Story and/or Aladdin

Get tickets: www.TucsonDragway.com

Date: June 26 and June 27

Location: Pima County Fairgrounds

Feature Films: Monsters Inc. and/or Jurassic Park

Get tickets: www.PimaCountyFair.com

First Feature Film Parking Opens: 6:00 p.m.

First Feature Film begins: 8:00 p.m.

Second Feature Film Parking Opens 9:45 p.m.

Second Feature Film begins; 10:15 p.m.

