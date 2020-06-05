FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s a first alert action day due to the heat!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our excessive heat warning will expire at 8 p.m. We could also see some isolated showers and thunderstorms as a system works its way through. Cooler, breezy and sunny by this weekend.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning continues until 8 p.m. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a high of 106F. 10% chance of an isolated storm. Breezy.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the lower-70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Light breeze in the afternoon.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s. Breezy day.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Triple digits return. Sunny with a high of 102F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
