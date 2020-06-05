Gov. Doug Ducey addresses Arizona protests, gives COVID-19 update

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With police tactics across the country under a microscope, Gov. Doug Ducey took time during his press conference Thursday to focus on the statewide emergency other than COVID-19.
“It should be condemned by leaders at every level,” Ducey said in reference to the death of George Floyd. "There are things we can do here in Arizona from training to diversifying law enforcement forces to how we interact with the citizens. I think there is a lot that can be done.”
Since the riots across the state last weekend, most notably in Scottsdale, 1,421 national guardsmen have been called in to assist nine jurisdictions with the crowds.
That includes:
The City of Flagstaff
The City of Phoenix
The City of Glendale
The City of Chandler
The City of Goodyear
The City of Kingman
The City of Prescott
The City of Scottsdale
The City of Tempe
The list also includes four county sheriffs: Maricopa, Coconino, Mohave, Yavapai and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Tucson is not one that requested assistance.
It’s an attempt to protect everyone’s rights according to Maj. Gen. Mick McGuire.
“All of the rights conferred in that constitution to every citizen regardless of race, gender, ethnicity is something we protect,” McGuire said. "I am confident that while the state and nation our in pain our great citizens in this state that have an unbelievable reservoir of patriotic capital will rise to the occasion and create a policeable environment.”
The governor says he’s met with local African-American leaders to help institute change like putting body cameras on all departments of public safety officers.
"We put together a list of deliverables. These are things that I want to see have happened and they’re things that we are going to focus on.”
And that he is working to listen and learn to make sure history does not repeat itself.
"In Arizona, we will listen to those who want to have a civil discourse to ensure that it never happens again in the united states of America,” Ducey said.
As for the statewide curfew that’s in effect, the governor did not say whether he plans to extend it or end it early.
Instead, he is going to wait until Sunday to see where are and if the good behavior across the state continues as the weekend approaches.
