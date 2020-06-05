Report: Trump to visit Border Fence near Yuma next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Donald Trump is expected to visit the border fence near Yuma next week.
KAWC News reports Trump is expected to attend a ceremony in the Yuma Sector to mark the completion of the barrier’s 200th mile. The day has not yet been announced.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has asked contractors for help making the border wall more difficult to climb over and cut through, an acknowledgment that the design currently being installed across hundreds of miles of the U.S.-Mexico boundary remains vulnerable.
His last visit to the border wall was in April 2019.
