Rincon Market closes following lockout notice posted on its front door

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rincon Market has a lockout notice in its front window stating the tenant failed to pay rent. The closure is a shock to many people living in the Tucson community.
"It's tragic to see this sort of situation in action," said Tucson resident Sumaya Frick. "The timing is also stunning."
Frick and her daughter, Thalissa Sautai, arrived at Rincon Market on Friday only to find it closed. They had hoped to shop local and give their support. Sautai said she has memories going there when she was a child.
"Meeting all my friends from the neighborhood after school. It's a community institution," Sautai said.
She said she can’t imagine the city without it. Rincon Market has been in Tucson since 1926.
"I don't know what other business could come in here and replace that scale of what they're doing," Sautai said.
The market said it was pausing operations for the month of April in a Facebook post.
The situation is especially saddening for Paul Cisek who co-owns Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market with Ron Abbot. Cisek's family owned the Rincon Market for more than 30 years and Abbot's family also used to own the Rincon Market.
"I grew up really at Rincon Market, my kids grew up at Rincon Market, all of my daughters worked there," Cisek said.
KOLD News 13 asked if Cisek and Abbot have any interest in saving the Rincon Market.
“We’re talking about that actually,” Cisek said. “If it becomes available we’re talking about potentially doing something there.”
Cisek said it's too soon to say much more but conversations are happening.
Market’s new owner and the landlord who gave the lockout notice haven’t returned comment.
