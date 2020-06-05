SUSD students can tap into thousands of free books anytime, anywhere

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With school out for the summer, one school district is introducing a new tool to get students excited about reading.
Sunnyside Unified School District has partnered with the Pima County Public Library to increase access to more ebooks and e-audiobooks for students through the Sora student reading app.
Through the app, students have safe access to thousands of digital reading resources right at their fingertips.
Whether it's on their phone, their laptop, or a tablet, grades K-12 can access books, audiobooks, and other online resources anytime, anyplace.
"It's very versatile for them to be able to get ahold of materials to continue their reading throughout the summer, especially because they're not going to be able to go to places to hang out and read," Michelle Simon, Support Services for Pima County Library, said.
The Sora App is also keeping students connected.
Through the app, Sunnyside students can take part in virtual book clubs that span across all our grade levels and schools in the district.
So this summer when options are limited for your child to leave the house or go somewhere because of COVID19 restrictions, they can hop online and meet with friends, make new friends and talk about what they're reading.
The Sora app also allows for screen sharing, so kids can take turns reading and follow along together.
Becky Schmidt, a Librarian in the SUSD district, believes this makes reading more inviting and exciting for students because it's not just a solo thing.
It's also opening students up to the opportunity for lifelong learning.
"I think reading gives them answers to their questions. I think it gives them balance, compared to sometimes seeing one-sided stories in the world. Reading gives an opportunity to learn more things from a variety of resources," Schmidt said.
Schmidt added that the pandemic has made it difficult for students who didn't already have a library card, to get one.
With the app, Sunnyside students no longer have to do that.
They can access the Sora app using their school username and password.
All you have to do is download the app through the Google Play and Apple Store, then log in.
It is also available for use in web browsers at https://soraapp.com on any computer.
