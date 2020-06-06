Apartment fire on city’s south side displaces 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department are investigating the cause of an apartment fire that displaced 16 people early Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 3500 block of South 12th Avenue at 12:22 p.m. June 6, where they arrived four minutes later, according to a TFD news release. There they saw flames coming from first floor and extending to the second-floor attic area of the building.
Teams were able to get the fire under control in 22 minutes from dispatch time, according to the release.
Everyone inside was safely evacuated from the apartment and were able to keep cool inside a SunTran bus while they awaited assistance from the Red Cross. The seven adults and nine children, as well as TFD crews, were not injured, the release stated.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of blaze and officials with the city’s code enforcement department are determining the structure’s safety.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.