County sheriff’s department arrests one in connection to fraud case, seeks potential victims

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested one man in connection to a fraud case and is seeking potential victims of the scheme.
Deputies arrested 55-year-old Aloyious Niess for his “alleged involvement in the case,” according to a news release from PCSD. Investigators say people received phone calls from a man claiming to be a loved one in need of money to help with vehicle maintenance issues.
The caller asks victims to drop off money to "the mechanic or a third person” at various businesses, parks and restaurants in primarily the areas of Broadway Boulevard and Kolb Road, Country Club Road and Grant Road and Irvington Road and Palo Verde Road, the release stated. Suspects use COVID-19 as an excuse to avoid in-person interactions.
Investigators are asking anyone who believes they might have been a victim to call PCSD Detective Rivas at (520)-351-4430. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 88-CRIME or at 88crime.org.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.