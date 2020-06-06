FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and breezy conditions once again tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson will be under an elevated fire threat so take those precautions! Temperatures will be below average once again, only climbing into the mid-90s making for another beautiful June day!
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s. Breezy day.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Triple digits return. Sunny with a high of 104F.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 106F.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.