FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and breezy conditions once again tomorrow

By Jaclyn Selesky | June 6, 2020 at 7:03 PM MST - Updated June 6 at 7:03 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson will be under an elevated fire threat so take those precautions! Temperatures will be below average once again, only climbing into the mid-90s making for another beautiful June day!

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s. Breezy day.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Triple digits return. Sunny with a high of 104F.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 106F.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

