Golder Ranch Fire District responds to fire in the Tortolita Mountains, other fires burn on Forest Service land

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Golder Ranch Fire District are responding to at least one brush fire in the Tortolita Mountain range, officials said in a tweet late Friday night.
It’s still unclear how large the fire is or how it started.
Firefighters are also responding to the Spencer Fire in the Santa Catalinas, according to Heidi Schewel, a spokesperson for the Coronado National Forest. That fire, which Schewel said is a quarter acre as of Friday night, has two engines on the scene.
There is another wildfire burning on Forest Service land near the Pusch Ridge area, according to Capt. Adam Jarrold, a spokesperson for Golder Ranch Fire District. Jarrold said in an email that fire is inaccessible to vehicles and no structures are threatened.
