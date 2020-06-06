Llama drama: Oro Valley police round up two loose llamas running around town

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Oro Valley Police Department chased two unusual suspects this morning: llamas on the run.
The pair of camelids escaped their enclosure at around 10:30 a.m. June 5 and officers were tasked with round them up. It tools officers about two hours to corral the llamas in the area of Rancho Sonora Drive and Calle Solano and return them to their home just off La Cholla Boulevard, according to an email from Amy Graham, a spokesperson for OVPD.
“We found out llamas aren’t that friendly, they wouldn’t let us get very close,” Graham wrote.
