Local businesses recovering from COVID-19 closures deal with statewide curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey’s State of Emergency is still in effect for a few more days following riots and protests around the state over the death of George Floyd.
Here in Tucson, activity downtown has settled, with protestors heading home after 8 p.m.
But the quiet has come with a cost.
For many downtown restaurants, the focus was to get back on their feet after COVID-19 shut them down. But now this new curfew is keeping customers from coming out, even though they say it’s perfectly safe to grab a bite.
“It’s just another curve-ball. You can’t predict one day to the next,” said Billy Elliott, the owner of Elliott’s on Congress Street. "We’re really at half capacity so financially it’s really difficult to really make money and make a profit.”
The protests and new curfew has caused them to slow down. Not only in operations, but in business.
"They’ve made it kind of difficult to get downtown they’ve been closing off some roads during certain times certainly since the curfew hit it’s been very slow downtown.”
In fact for Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails Executive Chef Janos Wilder, the curfew was the real surprise, not the protests.
“Seeing the protests that is a natural thing that happens in this country when we’re confronted with great tragedy,” Wilder said.
But there are exemptions to it, like allowing you to get food, and being at a private business. Something Wilder fears not many people are paying attention to.
"There may be a perception that there’s a curfew there may be a perception that downtown may not be safe.”
It’s not a free for all and other rules are still in place until Monday, June 7, at 5 a.m.
In the meantime, restaurants are hoping patrons follow the right steps for both emergencies while they wait to go back to a sense of normalcy.
When it comes to that Monday night curfew, there is no telling if it will be extended.
Governor Ducey said Thursday in his press conference he will re-evaluate after the weekend.
